Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn’t slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In the United States, it’s time to “spring” forward.

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,083 adults was conducted Oct. 21-25 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Montrell Deonta Hunt
Man accused of robbing Bojangles on Market St.

Latest News

A stolen boat crashes into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride
Stolen boat crashes into dock causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht taken on destructive joy ride
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found...
Officer talks of justice for young children left alone