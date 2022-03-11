CDC gives NHC low community COVID level, recommends vaccines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The CDC has rated the COVID-19 community level for New Hanover County as low and continues to recommend vaccination.

COVID-19 community levels will continue to be updated weekly by the CDC. With a low community level, the CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you experience symptoms.

NHC offers free vaccines, boosters and rapid tests at their Pandemic Operations Center and accepts both appointments and walk-ins. Vaccines and boosters are offered at the following times:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

Rapid tests are available at the following times:

Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fridays from 9 m.-noon

You can learn more about the Pandemic Operations Center at NHC’s website or by calling the Caronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800.

