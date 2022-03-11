Senior Connect
Asheboro man sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for trafficking heroin in Columbus Co.

Steven Thomas Luck, 47, was sentenced to 225-282 months in the North Carolina Department of...
Steven Thomas Luck, 47, was sentenced to 225-282 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections and given a $500,000 fine.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An Asheboro man is heading for prison for trafficking heroin in Columbus County.

Steven Thomas Luck, 47, was sentenced to 225-282 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections and given a $500,000 fine.

“In the fall of 2020, agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations in cooperation with the Whiteville Police Department and the FBI conducted controlled buys of illegal substances between a source of information and Luck,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “On October 18, 2020, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arranged a purchase of eleven ounces of heroin and ten ounces of methamphetamine. In cooperation with the NCSBI, the Whiteville Police Department attempted a traffic stop and Luck fled from law enforcement in his vehicle and later, on foot.

“Law enforcement recovered a shoebox containing a large quantity of heroin in the area where Luck fled. After a brief manhunt, Luck was taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at Luck’s house in Asheboro and both heroin and methamphetamine were seized.”

At the time of his arrest, Luck was on federal probation for unlawful transport of firearms.

