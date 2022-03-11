Senior Connect
$4 gas is the tipping point for most drivers, prompting lifestyle changes

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Sticker shock at the pump has many Americans planning to make some changes.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Of the drivers surveyed, 80% said they would drive less to save on fuel.

A third of adult drivers under the age of 35 said they would be open to carpooling, and 68% of drivers over the age of 35 said they would rather save by combining errands.

About 53% of older Americans said they would cut back on shopping or dining out to save money on gas.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a new record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

It is not likely that drivers will see relief at the pump anytime soon. Here are some tips from AAA to help with fuel efficiency:

  • Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and properly inflated tires.
  • Map your route to minimize unnecessary turnarounds or backtracking.
  • Avoid peak traffic times and try to combine errands.
  • Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.
  • Reducing highway speeds by 5-10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, as fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

