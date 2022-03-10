Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to three vehicle collisions on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Thursday at around 7:00-7:30.

WPD asks that drivers use caution when driving around, and DriveNC.gov shows traffic slowdowns in all lanes in the area as of 7:40.

A WPD spokesperson describes that one accident caused damage to the car and property but nobody was injured. A second incident caused minor damage as well, but none of the accidents resulted in serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking

Latest News

Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Jacquel Shakeem Allen, 26
Man arrested with three kidnapping charges
Ways you can support the Ukrainians suffering from the conflict
Ways to donate locally to support Ukrainians
The week is presented by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance
Cape Fear Craft Beer Week begins March 25