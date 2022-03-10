WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to three vehicle collisions on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Thursday at around 7:00-7:30.
WPD asks that drivers use caution when driving around, and DriveNC.gov shows traffic slowdowns in all lanes in the area as of 7:40.
A WPD spokesperson describes that one accident caused damage to the car and property but nobody was injured. A second incident caused minor damage as well, but none of the accidents resulted in serious injuries.
