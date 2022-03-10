WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to three vehicle collisions on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Thursday at around 7:00-7:30.

WPD asks that drivers use caution when driving around, and DriveNC.gov shows traffic slowdowns in all lanes in the area as of 7:40.

A WPD spokesperson describes that one accident caused damage to the car and property but nobody was injured. A second incident caused minor damage as well, but none of the accidents resulted in serious injuries.

