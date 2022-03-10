Ways to donate locally to support Ukrainians

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CIL Capital, Moto Leader Global and the East Wilmington Rotary Club all are currently accepting donations to help provide for Ukrainians overseas.

Moto Leader Global and CIL Capital are working together to fill shipping containers with donations and send them off every Friday for the rest of March. They’re accepting baby formula, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, ready-to-eat food and more. You can also check out an Amazon wishlist full of items that could be donated.

They accept donations Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these addresses:

CIL Capital, 805 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405



Moto Leader Global, 1270 Cedar Hill Road, Navassa, NC 28451

The Wilmington Rotary Club also accepts donations via the Wilmington East Rotary Charitable Trust and Moldovan Word Children’s Fund. You can donate via phone with a credit card by calling Donna Flake at 910-233-7835 or mail a check with “Ukrainian refugees” on the memo line to Wilmington East Rotary Charitable Trust, PO Box 373, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.

You can learn more about the Rotary Club’s efforts here.

