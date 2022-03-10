Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training
Mom charged with murder after her four-year-old daughter was found dead at a Kissimmee, Florida...
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter's overdose death
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv