TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Torchwood Blvd. to close for two weeks

Road work sign.
Road work sign.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for two weeks as part of the construction of the Military Cutoff Road extension project.

Torchwood Blvd. will be closed between Needlefish Court and Bow Hunter Dr. March 14-28.

“The road closure will allow contract crews to complete the construction at the Torchwood Boulevard intersection,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “Traffic will follow a signed detour and use Market Street (U.S. 17), Gordon and White roads.

“Drivers should use caution near the work zone and plan their commute accordingly due to the detour.”

