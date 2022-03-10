Special law enforcement unit charges man with federal crimes

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old Whiteville man, Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut, was arrested February 22, 2022 on a federal indictment for a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On July 16, 2021, while Chestnut was on parole, he was arrested following a search of a residence at NC 410 North, just outside of Chadbourn.

During the search, conducted by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, consisting of SWAT, HEAT, Narcotics, and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, several firearms, narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

At that time, Chestnut was charged on the state level with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, five (5) counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Violent Crimes Task Force officer adopted the case federally.

Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond, pending further court proceedings.

