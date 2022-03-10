Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Special law enforcement unit charges man with federal crimes

Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus...
Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old Whiteville man, Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut, was arrested February 22, 2022 on a federal indictment for a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On July 16, 2021, while Chestnut was on parole, he was arrested following a search of a residence at NC 410 North, just outside of Chadbourn.

During the search, conducted by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, consisting of SWAT, HEAT, Narcotics, and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, several firearms, narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

At that time, Chestnut was charged on the state level with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, five (5) counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Violent Crimes Task Force officer adopted the case federally.

Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond, pending further court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Martin Custom Woodworking
‘One wave after another:’ Small businesses feel pressure of rising oil costs
Record high gas prices are impacting people in many ways
Record high gas prices are impacting people in many ways
Ukrainian immigrant reflects on the current state of Ukraine as his family prays for safety
Ukrainian immigrants in the U.S. worry about family in the Ukraine
Ukrainian immigrant reflects on the current state of Ukraine as his family prays for safety
Ukrainian immigrant reflects on the current state of Ukraine as his family prays for safety
Organizations accepting donations for Ukraine
Local organizations are accepting donations for Ukrainians