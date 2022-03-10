‘One wave after another:’ Small businesses feel pressure of rising oil costs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Curtis Martin’s family has been in the business of woodworking and furniture repair for four generations now.

The stripping, sawing and sealing is hard work, made even more difficult by pandemic-era challenges. Now that lumber prices are beginning to go down, the fuel crisis is unfolding.

”We’re never gonna get a break from this [it] seems — like riding one wave after another. It’s just going up and down, but it seems to be staying up more than down,” said Curtis Martin.

Pain at the gas pump isn’t the only impact of the sanctions on Russian oil. While 60 percent of oil is used for fuel, the other 40 percent goes to producing everyday items we take for granted, including plastics, chemicals and materials to make furniture.

“Twenty five cents of every dollar earned used to be attributed to just petroleum based products. Everything we buy from lacquers to paint thinner, strippers, stains, glazes, caulk, glues... everything is petroleum based,” said Carol Martin.

The cost doesn’t stop at raw materials. The Martins are also feeling the squeeze from the fuel surcharges passed on by manufacturers who ship wood and supplies to them.

“Our customer base can’t absorb the increases were needing to make to keep the bottom line where it is, so we’re gonna take on a lot less profit at the end of the year,” added Carol Martin.

Industry experts believe the steepest fuel price increases are behind us, but the costs will continue to rise until the attack on Ukraine is over.

“These imbalances are likely to persist and it could lead to an uncomfortable summer,” said Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy. “To ship is more costly. The price of jet fuel is higher, so things that are sent via air become more expensive as well. All of this is just a ripple effect from the price of oil, so even take an Uber or a Lyft, or flower delivery, pizza delivery, everything is going to go up.”

The Martins say the increased costs are eroding their bottom line, but the family business isn’t going anywhere.

“We will ride this out …it’s gonna be hopefully shorter than longer... depends on what goes on in Europe, and a lot of that — the whole world is just sitting back waiting — so we’re part of that process. We just have to wait it out,” said Curtis.

