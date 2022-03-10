Man arrested with three kidnapping charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested and charged Jacquel Shakeem Allen on March 8 with one count of 1st degree kidnapping and two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping.

Allen was also charged with assault by strangulation, 2nd degree burglary, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, resist/delay/obstruct public officers and interfere emergency communication. Allen now waits for trial with a $200,000 secured bond.

