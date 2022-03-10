Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man arrested with three kidnapping charges

Jacquel Shakeem Allen, 26
Jacquel Shakeem Allen, 26(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested and charged Jacquel Shakeem Allen on March 8 with one count of 1st degree kidnapping and two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping.

Allen was also charged with assault by strangulation, 2nd degree burglary, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, resist/delay/obstruct public officers and interfere emergency communication. Allen now waits for trial with a $200,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking

Latest News

Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Ways you can support the Ukrainians suffering from the conflict
Ways to donate locally to support Ukrainians
The week is presented by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance
Cape Fear Craft Beer Week begins March 25