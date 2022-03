WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of robbing a Wilmington fast food restaurant last week.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 36-year-old Montrell Deonta Hunt has been arrested in connection to the March 2 armed robbery of Bojangles on Market Street.

Hunt has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held under a $50,000 bond.

