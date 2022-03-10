‘It’s just getting worse and worse’: Ukrainian immigrant reflects on the current state of Ukraine as his family prays for safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ivan Rossinskiy moved from Ukraine to the United States in 2008 with his mother.

They still have family near the capital of Kyiv, and Rossinskiy says it’s devastating to wake up every morning and hear more and more bad news out of Ukraine.

“My uncle, my Godfather, my grandma, unfortunately, they’re all right now in the city. They can’t go anywhere, they just don’t have a place to go. My grandma’s too old, she can’t really move, she just sits in her house,” Rossinskiy said. “Her heating actually just got turned off.”

Other close friends and old classmates are doing what they can to keep their young children safe.

“A lot of them moved away from all the action happening, some of them actually ran away to another country,” Rossinskiy said. “I sent money to my classmate who moved away — he has a wife and a child. They moved away to a village close to the border on the other side of Ukraine — away from the Russia/Ukraine border. He told me he’s helping there, protecting certain regions.”

But, not everyone is able to escape their homes and get to safety easily.

“My Godfather’s son was taken to serve in the military and his mom, I spoke with her a few days ago, she was crying on the phone because how worried she is now.”

Rossinskiy said that he has been able to keep in close contact with family and friends, but he doesn’t know how much longer they will be able to keep up with that strong communication.

“It’s just getting worse and worse, unfortunately, every day,” Rossinskiy said.

He said he is taking time to donate money and items to Ukrainian citizens and refugees in need, as well as making flags for neighbors here in Wilmington to show support.

“This is a small portion that I can at least do at this moment that I feel like — it does make me feel better. At least I’m doing something and not just sitting on the couch and clicking and watching the news,” Rossinskiy said.

But, his life has started to revolve around watching the news out of Ukraine as tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia.

“It’s absolutely shocking — everything. I watch TV all the time. I go to sleep, I’ll watch TV on my phone, I watch the news direct feed from over there. I wake up, I turn my phone on and watch the news — what happened — and I just pray nothing happened. I pray nobody died,” Rossinskiy said. “Every day when I wake up I see more stuff.”

