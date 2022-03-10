Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

How to get free antiviral COVID-19 medication

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two COVID-19 antiviral pills are already available for free in the U.S., but getting them can be challenging.

”These treatments work to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

The new Test-To-Treat program aims to help people get tested for COVID-19 and if positive, to help them be given free anti-viral pills on the spot.

”Hundreds of one-stop sites will open across the country this month, located at local pharmacy clinics, community health centers, long-term care facilities and veterans’ health centers,” Zients said.

Certain pharmacies across the U.S., including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, have confirmed some of their locations are getting ready to take part in the program.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s is for adults only. Anyone who tests positive in those age groups can be given the medication to take at home. The treatment works best when taken within a few days of the start of symptoms.

While the one-stop sites are ordering the COVID-19 antiviral medicines now, the orders have to be delivered before they can be prescribed.

Patients are expected to be able to receive COVID-19 antivirals through the program later this week.

To find a participating location, people will be able to visit a Test-To-Treat website once it launches this month.

The American Medical Association has voiced concerns over the program, saying a clinic may not know a patient’s full medical history or medication being taken like a doctor would. Officials said that is why it is important to contact your doctor shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 to asses treatment options.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington St. Patrick’s Parade, festival canceled due to weather
Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus...
Special law enforcement unit charges man with federal crimes
Both three and five gallon trees will be available.
Grab free trees and mulch at giveaway this Saturday
Dr. LaChawn Smith has worked with New Hanover County Schools for 24 years.
Dr. LaChawn Smith to retire from NHC Schools chief equity officer position
Interview with Connor Barth about parade
Wilmington native and former NFL player Connor Barth to serve as grand marshal in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
Experts share advice to stay ahead of the severe weather this weekend
Experts share advice to stay ahead of the severe weather this weekend
Author Andre Brillaud talks about his Irish history book
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Author Andre Brillaud talks about his Irish history book
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub