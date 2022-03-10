Grab free trees and mulch at giveaway this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local green thumbs can grab free trees from the nearly 1,700 trees to be distributed at the Legion Stadium parking lot on 2149 Carolina Beach Road this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thanks to a partnership between the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, the Arbor Day Foundation Community Tree Recovery program and SageSure, the event will provide a wide variety of free trees.

Three and five gallon trees will be given to replace trees which were damaged by weather events, and the City of Wilmington will distribute tree seedlings and mulch. While the mulch is provided for free, the organizers ask that you bring your own containers. Each person can only receive two trees, but you might want to arrive early if you have your eyes on a particular species.

Per an Alliance for Cape Fear Trees press release, “The native species available will include American Elm, Armstrong Maple, Blackgum, Brandywine Maple, Exclamation London Plane Tree, Fringe Tree, Northern Red Oak, Nuttall Oak, October Glory Maple, Overcup Oak, Pin Oak, Sun Valley Maple, Swamp White Oak, Sycamore, Trident Maple, White Oak, Willow Oak and Zelkova.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of green space and trees to our daily lives,” said Arbor Day Foundation president Dan Lambe.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.