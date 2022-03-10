Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dreary Thursday night, drastic changes Saturday

Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this Saturday, March 12.
By Gabe Ross, Eric Davis, Claire Fry and Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a drab, dreary, drizzly Thursday night with temperatures maintaining in the cool 40s and 50s amid some patchy raindrops and fog. A strong cold front will author much colder and bumpier weather changes for Saturday so, for then, your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day.

Timing & Impacts: Saturday will begin with a balmy spring bluster, scattered showers, isolated stronger storms and, even independent of any such cells, jolting wind gusts possibly exceeding 40 mph. Breezes will take on a much colder character later Saturday into Saturday night and, by first thing Sunday, temperatures are likely to have plunged to the freezing-cold 20s to around 30 for the first time in several weeks.

Your Action & Our Promise: Take steps to guard against strong winds like shoring up loose yard items. Keep weather warning devices charged and ready to alert you in case any severe bulletins are issued for your spot. Stow or cover sensitive plants, mind pets, and keep heavier layers handy to brace for the tumbling temperatures. Trust your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, especially your WECT Weather App.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Learn more about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

