First Alert Forecast: dreary Thursday night, drastic changes Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a drab, dreary, drizzly Thursday night with temperatures maintaining in the cool 40s and 50s amid some patchy raindrops and fog. A strong cold front will author much colder and bumpier weather changes for Saturday so, for then, your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day.

Timing & Impacts: Saturday will begin with a balmy spring bluster, scattered showers, isolated stronger storms and, even independent of any such cells, jolting wind gusts possibly exceeding 40 mph. Breezes will take on a much colder character later Saturday into Saturday night and, by first thing Sunday, temperatures are likely to have plunged to the freezing-cold 20s to around 30 for the first time in several weeks.

The front that has been bringing varying weather conditions all week remains set to make its most energetic push through the Cape Fear Region Saturday. Be alert for generally bumpy conditions and perhaps some bonafide severe storms, especially early. pic.twitter.com/X9qQ3agmWx — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 10, 2022

Your Action & Our Promise: Take steps to guard against strong winds like shoring up loose yard items. Keep weather warning devices charged and ready to alert you in case any severe bulletins are issued for your spot. Stow or cover sensitive plants, mind pets, and keep heavier layers handy to brace for the tumbling temperatures. Trust your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, especially your WECT Weather App.

This weekend SE NC and Wilmington will experience one of the biggest 24 hour temperature drops we'll ever see. Saturday morning Wilmington's high should be near 70. By Sunday morning temperatures will plunge more than 40 degrees and start off in the middle 20s. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/XpNudJbQvi — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 10, 2022

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Learn more about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.