Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A home has been damaged by fire on Laurinburg Street in Ocean Isle Beach.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been confirmed.
According to Mayor Debbie Smith the fire has been brought under control and no injuries were reported.
