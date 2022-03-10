Senior Connect
Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A home has been damaged by fire on Laurinburg Street in Ocean Isle Beach.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been confirmed.

According to Mayor Debbie Smith the fire has been brought under control and no injuries were reported.

RAW VIDEO (Source: Sarah Gore)

