Elizabeth Smart, survivor of kidnapping, sexual assault, to speak at event in Wilmington

Elizabeth Smart is coming to Wilmington to talk about surviving sexual assault
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost 20 years ago, the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Utah gripped the nation.

Elizabeth Smart was snatched out of her bed at knife point in the middle of the night during the summer of 2002. She was held captive for nine months and raped almost every day.

Her abductors, Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee, were charged with her kidnapping and sexual assault.

Today, Smart tours the nation as an advocate for child abduction and sexual violence.

This Friday, March 11, she will be in Wilmington as the keynote speaker for the Coastal Horizon’s annual luncheon, an event sponsored by WECT.

Coastal Horizon’s development director Elizabeth Redenbaugh says she is a true inspiration.

“The fact that she can even put one foot in front of the other is truly a miracle,” said Redenbaugh. “We’re delighted to have her come and speak and share her story, and also to give hope to our community as well as to sexual assault survivors.”

Although she will be promoting the two books she has written, Smart will reveal some of the harrowing details of her time in captivity.

“She will talk about the nine months she was held captive; that will be a big portion of what she has to say, along with an emphasis on recovery and seeking help,” said Redenbaugh. “She will also do a question and answer session.”

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Also, there will be a meet and greet before the luncheon, and a book signing after.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the Rape Crisis Center and Open House Youth Shelter & Residential Services of Coastal Horizons.

Click here to buy your ticket to the luncheon Friday or to reserve your copy of Elizabeth Smart’s book ‘My Story’. Tickets and books are limited.

Free confidential help is available 24/7 for sexual assault victims through the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673) or by visiting online.rainn.org.

