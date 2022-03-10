Senior Connect
Cape Fear Craft Beer Week begins March 25

The week is presented by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Craft Beer Week returns to celebrate Cape Fear and North Carolina craft beer culture from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, April 3.

To start the week, the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance will hold the Ultimate Brewing Championship at East Coast Volleyball Academy on March 25. Brewers will compete with unusual ingredients to win the taste buds and hearts of the people via blind tasting. Tickets are $25 and available here.

The Cape Fear Craft & Cuisine will hold a food and beer pairing event sponsored by Cheney Brothers Inc. on April 2 at 7 p.m. The CFCBA describes the event as, “an elegant evening at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.” Participating chefs and brewers will also attend the event and discuss the pairings. Tickets are $90 and available here.

The American Red Cross of Eastern NC will host a “Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive” at the Hotel Ballast March 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breweries will compete to attract the most eligible blood donors during the event, but you can preregister online as well.

You can learn more about the week on their website.

