Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car

A woman with spina bifida and raising her siblings received a new car. (Source: WKRC, Family Photos, Surveillance Video)
By David Winter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) – A young woman who has faced her share of hardships caught a break earlier this week.

A good Samaritan spearheaded fundraising efforts to help get Kenzie Feltner a car after learning she was left to care for her seven siblings.

Feltner’s mother died of COVID-19 and her father suffered a brain injury from a devastating collision, leaving the 21-year-old, who was born with spina bifida, to care for her brothers and sisters.

“My mom would want me to still take on the world like she would. So, I’ve learned that I’ve got to have a positive mindset and just live how she lived,” Feltner said.

Feltner had a great attitude but didn’t have a car with hand controls to get herself, her dad and her siblings around town.

Greg Insco, who was good friends with her mom, wanted to help the Feltner family and decided to help raise money to buy them a car.

Insco held a fundraiser at his business and created a social media campaign to raise $7,000 to buy Feltner a 2013 Nissan.

Just after Insco purchased the car, the transmission went out. He took it to a dealership in the area that donated a $2,000 transmission for free.

Insco calls the car, “a giant hug from the community” for a young woman who deserves a little good luck.

Copyright 2022 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Montrell Deonta Hunt
Man accused of robbing Bojangles on Market St.

Latest News

Celebrate the Arts Student Arts Festival
Dance, theatre and more to be showcased at Celebrate the Arts Festival
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
CNN explains how Russian propaganda spreads globally on social media.
Russian propaganda on biolabs in Ukraine spreading
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens