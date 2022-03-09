Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced as a habitual offender after pleading guilty in a burglary case this week.

Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny. He was sentenced to 84-113 months in prison.

“Around 6:50 am, October 5, 2020, Wilmington Police Officers received a report of a burglary to an apartment on Matteo Drive,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “The resident reported that she had been woken up by a male in her home who fled the scene by stealing her car. In addition to stealing her car, the suspect stole multiple electronics, checks, clothing, medications, and other items.

“A couple of hours after the burglary was reported, the victim was contacted by an employee of Ace Cash Express who informed the victim someone was trying to cash one of her stolen checks. The victim called the Wilmington Police Department, and both the police and the victim arrived to find Seth Michael Crane in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, wearing the victim’s clothing. The victim’s car had much of the victim’s stolen property from inside her home in it when Crane was apprehended.”

Amy Lawson also was charged with forgery of the victim’s check.

According to the DA’s Office, Crane’s previous convictions include numerous vehicle break ins and larcenies, two common law robberies, possessing a firearm by a felon and two convictions for driving while impaired. Most recently, he convicted of two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and financial card theft in October of 2018.

