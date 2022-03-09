St. Patrick’s Day parade begins in Wilmington this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington will soon host the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade at Market Street downtown on Saturday, March 12.

The parade portion starts at 11 a.m. and then marches to the festival grounds for the rest of the event at Market Street and S 2nd Street. The festival features live music, food, drinks and an area for kids. Festivities wrap up with daylight to spare at 6 p.m.

Organizers will decide later today on whether to continue the festival based on weather forecasts for tomorrow.

Cool Wilmington has arranged the festival and provided the parade route below.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and leads straight into the rest of the event at the festival grounds. (Cool Wilmington)

