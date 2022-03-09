Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother. (Source: KSDK/Family photos/CNN)
By Travis Cummings
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSDK) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother.

Jadun Byrd was found shot in a parking lot on March 2. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

His mother, Leslie Byrd, says she was on FaceTime with her son when he was gunned down. She heard someone say, “They just shot that boy up,” and through the phone, she saw her son’s head roll back and hands curl up.

Byrd believes the bullet wasn’t intended for her son and that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“They didn’t even rob him. They didn’t take anything from him. They just pulled up and shot and drove off,” Byrd said.

Byrd said her son had a love for basketball and mentoring. He was studying engineering.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teel, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Wilmington’s oldest bed and breakfast was restored after damage from Hurricane Florence
The Verandas B&B sells for $1.8 million
Holden Beach leaders pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
The EF-4 tornado sent the couple, hiding in a bathtub, airborne for 100 feet before they landed...
Husband dies as Iowa tornado flings couple in bathtub 100 feet in air
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
Police say the couple were attacked, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home in...
Police release video of person of interest in Fla. couple's deaths
AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.17 on Tuesday, an...
Gas prices up as Biden bans imports of Russian oil