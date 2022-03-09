Planning board approves rezoning request for proposed Malmo Loop Rd development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The rezoning request for 685.23 acres of land off Malmo Loop Road was approved unanimously by the Brunswick County planning board at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Despite residents expressing concerns about the impact of such a large development on infrastructure at earlier meetings, the proposal to build a 1,875-unit community is moving forward.

According to the developer, approximately 250 acres of the property is considered wetlands.

Board members expressed their concerns on Tuesday night about flooding in the area, since the planned development sits on a large flood plain.

In the past, the area has had significant flooding during storms.

In September 2021, heavy rain caused part of the road to be washed away.

“A whole portion of the county was developed way before any of these flood zones were even known about or created,” said Planning Board Chair Eric Dunham. “So, now we have to make sure we develop other property without flooding people out that have already been there, or already have flood problems of their own.”

Another concern the board had is schools for all of the new families that move into those homes.

According to the state’s recent report card, schools in that area such as Town Creek Elementary, Town Creek Middle, and North Brunswick High School are showing signs of overcrowding.

Dunham says he isn’t sure when the board will hear from the developers again, but they have to complete a traffic study of the area and come back with a new storm water plan before the board makes a final decision.

“They’re going to come back to us with a storm water plan that is hopefully modified some from what they had originally talked about,” Dunham said. “So, we’ll hopefully see a better flood plan and it’ll make for a better development and for better storm water management throughout the county.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.