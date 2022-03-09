New police chief to residents: ‘They’re in good hands.’

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Some residents have noticed Navassa Police cruisers on the road again but many are asking if it’s a real officer behind the wheel.

“The citizens that are seeing police cars, those are actually the officers that are out doing the patrol work,” said Chief of Police Darryl Decotis, who started in November

After an officer impersonation issue last year, Decotis understands residents’ concerns. He’s had his work cut out for him, but he says the police department’s rough history is a thing of the past.

“That was kind of scary, you know,” said Navassa resident Katrena Andrews as she remembered the impersonation incident last summer. “Just to think someone was around here pretending to be a Navassa police officer and wasn’t -- that is a big concern.”

“I can only tell you that I hold the keys to the kingdom and there’ll be nobody else getting those keys that are not authorized,” said Chief Decotis. “My experience as a marine and my years in law enforcement-- I’m pretty savvy as to policing and crime prevention. I’d just like to tell the community that they’re in good hands.”

On top of responding to calls about robberies, attempted murders and runaway inmates, he’s had to rework much of how the police department operates on the back end. That meant a lot of reorganizing and implementing new policies.

“It was not good when I got here,” said Chief Decotis. “There were a lot of things that were not done. One of the things, policy. There was not any policy that I was able to find that was supervision. I didn’t see any kind of supervisory to the police department.”

Decotis says the department has already improved leaps and bounds with those new policies and even hired two patrol officers. As Navassa hopes to hire more patrol officers, it will need room to grow. It hopes to turn the old Town Hall building into the new police department headquarters.

That move would make more room for the department’s operations. It would include office space for Decotis, a large room for officers, an interrogation room and a large evidence locker. Right now, the department works out of a small room in the community center.

As renovations wrap up, Chief Decotis hopes to move into the new building in the coming months. In the meantime, he’s regaining the town’s trust.

“It’s always been a quiet neighborhood and now that the police force is coming back together, that’s a double-plus on that,” said Andrews. “That is a blessing in itself.”

