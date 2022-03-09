Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue to conduct live training March 15

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue will hold live fire training in the Monkey Junction area on Tuesday, March 15.

Training will take place at 4606 S College Road from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Officials say that residents and businesses in the immediate area will be notified of the training and the potential of smoke in the area. The structure will be burned down by 5 p.m.

“It is extremely important for our dedicated team members to study and review safety procedures and protocols to be prepared when a fire occurs. However, the opportunity to use that training in a practical, controlled experience is truly valuable,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “During this exercise, our firefighters will be able to study fire behavior and work with equipment to attack the problem. Additionally, our officers will be able to work on safety officer skill training for certification.”

