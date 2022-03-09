NCDOT staff to break ground on Hampstead Bypass on Friday

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Elected officials, secretary Eric Boyette and other NCDOT staff plan to break ground on the cross-county U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass this Friday at 11 a.m.

As the name implies, the Hampstead Bypass would provide an alternate path off of U.S. 17 to avoid running through Hampstead.

“The bypass will primarily improve traffic and safety within the U.S. 17 corridor in Pender County but will benefit surrounding counties, too,” NCDOT said in a press release.

Per the Hampstead Bypass project website, construction has been split into two segments:

One segment (R-3300A) extends from N.C. 140 (formerly known as the U.S. 17 Wilmington Bypass) to N.C. 210. This segment is funded for construction in the current State Transportation Improvement Program

Another segment (R-3300B) would extend from N.C. 210 to north of Hampstead. This segment is funded for construction in the current State Transportation Improvement Program.

