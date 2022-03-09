Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDOT staff to break ground on Hampstead Bypass on Friday

NCDOT staff and others to break ground on U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass
NCDOT staff and others to break ground on U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Elected officials, secretary Eric Boyette and other NCDOT staff plan to break ground on the cross-county U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass this Friday at 11 a.m.

As the name implies, the Hampstead Bypass would provide an alternate path off of U.S. 17 to avoid running through Hampstead.

NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
Hampstead Bypass among projects green-lit to continue under NCDOT’s amended STIP

“The bypass will primarily improve traffic and safety within the U.S. 17 corridor in Pender County but will benefit surrounding counties, too,” NCDOT said in a press release.

Per the Hampstead Bypass project website, construction has been split into two segments:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Montrell Deonta Hunt
Man accused of robbing Bojangles on Market St.

Latest News

Celebrate the Arts Student Arts Festival
Dance, theatre and more to be showcased at Celebrate the Arts Festival
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
St. Patrick’s Day parade begins in Wilmington this Saturday
Interview with Connor Barth about parade
Wilmington native and former NFL player Connor Barth to serve as grand marshal in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wilmington
Hearing in sexual abuse lawsuit against NHCS ends, judge to make ruling “soon”
Judge promises ruling on lawsuit that affects NHCS victims of sex crimes
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approve contract to buy water from CFPUA
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approve contract to buy water from CFPUA