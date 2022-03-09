Senior Connect
NCDOT: Improvements coming to Columbus Co. intersections

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic flow and safety will be improved at three Columbus County intersections under a new state highway contract, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A NCDOT release states that the alignment of Old Lumberton Road at N.C. 410 will be straightened into a more perpendicular angle to improve the sight distance, “making it easier for drivers on Old Lumberton Road to see oncoming traffic after coming to a stop.”

Also, the other side of Old Lumberton Road will be severed at that junction and made into a dead end. Once this happens, drivers headed northwest on Old Lumberton Road will be directed to turn right or left at N.C. 410.

Officials say the project also will include the following improvements to two intersections in the Oak Dale Crossroads community north of Chadbourn:

The improvements also will accommodate commercial truck traffic.

“The NCDOT awarded the $835,000 contract to Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount this month,” the news release states. “The contractor can begin between April and July; the company then will have three months to complete the improvements.”

