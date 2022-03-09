Leland names new fire chief

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Wednesday it had appointed Ronnie Hayes to the position of Fire Chief.

Prior to this promotion, Hayes served as Deputy Chief of Fire and Emergency Services. Since he joined the department in 2007, he has served as Captain, Assistant Chief of Operations, and has been the Town’s Fire Marshal since the department merged with the Town in 2017.

“Over the past 15 years, I have seen the growth of the Town, community, and fire department, so I am excited about what is to come and the opportunity to continue serving Leland and northern Brunswick County,” Hayes said.

Hayes has been in the fire service for 32 years and has held numerous positions. Before joining Leland Fire/Rescue, he was the Columbus County Emergency Services Director and a Brunswick County Emergency Services paramedic. He replaces former chief, Chris Langlois, who was named the Town’s first Public Safety Director in January.

“Chief Hayes’ many years with our department, his experience in emergency services, his qualifications and institutional knowledge, and most of all his love and passion for our organization make him the right choice to lead us on our continued journey to chase excellence and reach our vision,” Langlois said.

Among his professional accomplishments, Hayes serves as an adjunct Fire, EMS, and FEMA instructor who works with local community colleges; also, he has numerous fire and EMS certifications.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.