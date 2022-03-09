Senior Connect
High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The crowd tonight was in high spirits and quite hopeful going into the second half of the UNCW men’s basketball CAA championship game Tuesday night.

With UNCW in the lead by a few points and holding the lead for a solid portion of the game, it looked like a win was possible. But as the game drew near to a close the opposing team was able to catch up and tie the score.

With only a few minutes remaining, the opposing team gained the lead by four points and held that until the buzzer rang ending the game.

UNCW comes up short to Delaware 59-55 in CAA Men’s Championship

The crowd at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux on Oleander Drive was visibly disappointed with the 59-55 loss to Delaware.

