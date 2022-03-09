High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The crowd tonight was in high spirits and quite hopeful going into the second half of the UNCW men’s basketball CAA championship game Tuesday night.

With UNCW in the lead by a few points and holding the lead for a solid portion of the game, it looked like a win was possible. But as the game drew near to a close the opposing team was able to catch up and tie the score.

With only a few minutes remaining, the opposing team gained the lead by four points and held that until the buzzer rang ending the game.

The crowd at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux on Oleander Drive was visibly disappointed with the 59-55 loss to Delaware.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.