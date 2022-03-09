Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old registered sex offender, was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the customer to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teel, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman
Holden Beach leaders pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking

Latest News

FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Pentagon rejects NATO nations providing jets to Ukraine
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17...
Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules