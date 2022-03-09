Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tumultuous temperatures, risk of storms

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Mar. 9, 2022
By Eric Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast will be balmy for Wednesday afternoon. As warm southwest winds develop and bathe the Cape Fear Region, temperatures will spend many hours near and above 70. Sticky humidity levels will encourage clouds, spotty showers, and rogue storms. Also consider that a more organized storm cluster or two may form - especially but not exclusively between 3 and 9 p.m. - so please keep an eye to the western sky and stay alert with your WECT Weather App.

A wavering front will keep your First Alert Forecast quite unsettled between Thursday and the weekend. Thursday will have damp, cool conditions with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Skies ought to remain gloomy for Friday, but readings have a chance to surge back to around 70. Saturday should begin blustery and stormy with temperatures at least as high as the 60s; aggressive drying and chilling later in the day will herald a clear and freezing-cold Sunday morning.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days at any time with your WECT Weather App.

