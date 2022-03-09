Elizabethtown FD responds to five fires in six days
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department and neighboring stations extinguished a heavy house fire early Wednesday morning near Jones Street in Elizabethtown.
Near 5:30 a.m., Station 55 responded to a fire at Jones Street and was joined by crews from stations 58, 53 and 51. Volunteers and B-shift members arrived in 4 minutes to find a house almost 60% consumed by fire. Nobody was living in the house at the time, so crews focused on containing and stopping the fire.
Station 55 also was called to assist another department with a debris field fire which will last several hours.
Back on Sunday, March 6, the EFD announced they had responded to two house fires in the past few days and that, “Grass and woods fires have been overwhelmingly the most frequently dispatched incidents over the last 5-6 days.”
