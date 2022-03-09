Senior Connect
Elizabethtown FD responds to five fires in six days

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department and neighboring stations extinguished a heavy house fire early Wednesday morning near Jones Street in Elizabethtown.

Near 5:30 a.m., Station 55 responded to a fire at Jones Street and was joined by crews from stations 58, 53 and 51. Volunteers and B-shift members arrived in 4 minutes to find a house almost 60% consumed by fire. Nobody was living in the house at the time, so crews focused on containing and stopping the fire.

Crews work on Jones Street house fire
Crews work on Jones Street house fire(Elizabethtown Fire Department)

Station 55 also was called to assist another department with a debris field fire which will last several hours.

Back on Sunday, March 6, the EFD announced they had responded to two house fires in the past few days and that, “Grass and woods fires have been overwhelmingly the most frequently dispatched incidents over the last 5-6 days.”

Agencies work together to contain and extinguish a debris-field fire.
Agencies work together to contain and extinguish a debris-field fire.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)

