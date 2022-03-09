Senior Connect
CFCC’s Sea Devils women’s basketball team headed to national championship

The women’s soccer and volleyball teams both placed at national tournaments
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s women’s basketball team the Sea Devils has earned the title of Region 10 Champions and a spot at the NJCAA Championship Tournament.

The Sea Devils earned the spots following a 73-58 win against the #3 ranked USC Salkehatchie on March 3 and a 66-59 win against #1 ranked Wake Tech Community College.

Other women’s teams at CFCC are on a roll too: the women’s soccer and volleyball teams both placed at national tournaments. Women’s volleyball coach Colby Rosser and soccer coach Dave Martin both won Coach of the Year awards.

This year now marks the first time three CFCC teams have advanced to nationals.

“I’m thrilled for our hard-working athletes, and I can’t wait to see them compete on a national level,” head coach Trae Bryant said.

The Sea Devils basketball team now prepares for a trip to Port Huron, Michigan to play at the Division II NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship from March 15-19.

