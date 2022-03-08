Senior Connect
Winners of UScellular’s Black History Month Art Contest honored

The winners of UScellular’s eighth annual Black History Month Art Contest were honored at a celebration event Tuesday at the Brigade Boys & Girls Club
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The winners of UScellular’s eighth annual Black History Month Art Contest were honored at a celebration event Tuesday at the Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

The winners were:

  • Diamond Newton, 1st place, $250 prize
  • Serenity Patterson, 2nd place, $150 prize
  • Ayden James, 3rd place, $100 prize

“Black History Month is an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement,” said ShanRieka Cooper, New Hanover County Program Director and Youth Center Site Director at Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

Officials say that “Brigade Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.” Then, ten finalists were chosen by Boys & Girls Club representatives.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members here in Wilmington used to create their art,” said Devon Hailey, Wilmington store manager at UScellular. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Brigade Boys & Girls Club to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

