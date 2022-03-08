Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.

Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Steven Daniel Shaw, 39
Missing Brunswick County man located
Lawrence Thomas was arrested and charged for the alleged shooting death of Hazel Leach
Man charged for alleged shooting death of woman found dead on bed
Oak Island Water Rescue conducts first hovercraft rescue on Sunday.
Oak Island Water Rescue performs first hovercraft rescue
The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets

Latest News

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teachers strike after failing to reach contract
Minneapolis public school teachers went on strike Tuesday. (KARE)
Minneapolis teachers strike: Union president speaks
MegaCorp Logistics plans to bring hundreds more jobs to Wilmington with their expanded...
Project Transit revealed to be MegaCorp Logistics
Analysts say the crisis in Ukraine is fueling the latest price hike.
US gasoline soars to a record $4.17 per gallon average price