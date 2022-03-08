Two injured following shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department continues to investigate a shooting which injured two people at Barbcrest Apartments Sunday night.

A Whiteville PD release identified the victims as Whiteville residents Shemika McAllister and Paul Register Jr. EMS crews took them both to Columbus County Regional Healthcare, but Register was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. McAllister and Register are now in stable condition.

Whiteville police are still working to identify the person responsible.

