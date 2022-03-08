SBI, DA’s office conclude deputies “legally justified” in officer-involved shooting in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, in consultation with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, determined the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were legally justified in using deadly force in the shooting death of Michael Beck at Wanets Landing Road near Leland October 10, 2021.

On that date, BCSO deputies responded to a 911 call in the 8600 block of Wanets Landing Road where a woman said her husband had shot at her twice on her back porch.

The caller advised that her husband, Michael Beck, was “very volatile” and may try to kill them.

Upon arrival, BCSO deputies said Micahel Beck began pointing a firearm in their direction. They instructed him to drop the firearm but he did not comply. Gunfire was exchanged between deputies and Michael Beck who was struck.

According to the news release, “Two deputies discharged their weapons striking and killing Michael Beck.”

District Attorney Jon David said the officers’ actions were well within the law.

The law of North Carolina regarding officer use of deadly force is well settled. An officer is permitted to use deadly force to defend an attack with a deadly weapon against either himself or a third person in his presence. In this instance, deputies were responding to a volatile domestic violence incident when Michael Beck brandished and pointed a firearm at them. Officers were confronted with deadly force by Michael Beck and responded appropriately with matching force to defend themselves and fellow officers.

“By their nature, domestic violence calls are volatile and represent a particularized threat to officer safety”, said David. “In this case, the actions of the deputies were a measured response to Mr. Becks violent behavior and legally justified. Accordingly, no deputy will charged in connection with this deadly shooting.”

