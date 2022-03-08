Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

SBI, DA’s office conclude deputies “legally justified” in officer-involved shooting in Leland

Two deputies discharged their weapons striking and killing Michael Beck
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, in consultation with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, determined the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were legally justified in using deadly force in the shooting death of Michael Beck at Wanets Landing Road near Leland October 10, 2021.

‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County

On that date, BCSO deputies responded to a 911 call in the 8600 block of Wanets Landing Road where a woman said her husband had shot at her twice on her back porch.

The caller advised that her husband, Michael Beck, was “very volatile” and may try to kill them.

Upon arrival, BCSO deputies said Micahel Beck began pointing a firearm in their direction. They instructed him to drop the firearm but he did not comply. Gunfire was exchanged between deputies and Michael Beck who was struck.

According to the news release, “Two deputies discharged their weapons striking and killing Michael Beck.”

District Attorney Jon David said the officers’ actions were well within the law.

The law of North Carolina regarding officer use of deadly force is well settled. An officer is permitted to use deadly force to defend an attack with a deadly weapon against either himself or a third person in his presence. In this instance, deputies were responding to a volatile domestic violence incident when Michael Beck brandished and pointed a firearm at them. Officers were confronted with deadly force by Michael Beck and responded appropriately with matching force to defend themselves and fellow officers.

“By their nature, domestic violence calls are volatile and represent a particularized threat to officer safety”, said David. “In this case, the actions of the deputies were a measured response to Mr. Becks violent behavior and legally justified. Accordingly, no deputy will charged in connection with this deadly shooting.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teel, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Wilmington’s oldest bed and breakfast was restored after damage from Hurricane Florence
The Verandas B&B sells for $1.8 million
Holden Beach leaders pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

Planning board approves rezoning request for proposed Malmo Loop Rd development
Brunswick County planning board approves zoning request for large proposed development
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach implements first paid parking program in Brunswick County
High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party
Fans' hopes dashed when Seahawks lose to the Blue Hens in the CAA championship
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking
Parking at Carolina Beach will be free for three months during the winter
The watch party at Walk-Ons in Wilmington was crowded with Seahawks fans Tuesday night.
High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party