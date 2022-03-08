Project Transit revealed to be MegaCorp Logistics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - MegaCorp Logistics plans to greatly expand their Wilmington operations with over 300 jobs in the next five years with the aid of local incentive grants.

Previously, MegaCorp was known as Project Transit in the text of multiple economic incentive grant packages from both New Hanover County and Wilmington. MegaCorp will receive $40,000 annually from Wilmington and $60,000 annually from New Hanover County, but the money will only be granted if they meet the incentives’ requirements.

For both the NHC and Wilmington grant, MegaCorp will need to provide at least 300 new jobs with an average salary of over $62,000. As their name suggests, MegaCorp Logistics specializes in full truckload shipments throughout the U.S.

“Wilmington has the assets, infrastructure, and workforce that growing companies like MegaCorp need. In supporting the expansion of an established local business, these new jobs create opportunities for existing residents to share in the benefits of our growing economy,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

