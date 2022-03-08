Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Project Transit revealed to be MegaCorp Logistics

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - MegaCorp Logistics plans to greatly expand their Wilmington operations with over 300 jobs in the next five years with the aid of local incentive grants.

Previously, MegaCorp was known as Project Transit in the text of multiple economic incentive grant packages from both New Hanover County and Wilmington. MegaCorp will receive $40,000 annually from Wilmington and $60,000 annually from New Hanover County, but the money will only be granted if they meet the incentives’ requirements.

For both the NHC and Wilmington grant, MegaCorp will need to provide at least 300 new jobs with an average salary of over $62,000. As their name suggests, MegaCorp Logistics specializes in full truckload shipments throughout the U.S.

“Wilmington has the assets, infrastructure, and workforce that growing companies like MegaCorp need. In supporting the expansion of an established local business, these new jobs create opportunities for existing residents to share in the benefits of our growing economy,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Both three and five gallon trees will be available.
Grab free trees and mulch at giveaway this Saturday
You can encourage your child to read by reading with them at home
N.C. students suffer from pandemic learning loss
Students still struggling with pandemic learning loss
Students still struggling with pandemic learning loss
Hearing for lawsuit against NHCS will continue Thursday
Hearing for lawsuit against NHCS will continue Thursday
Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach
Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach