Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin announced as Queen Azalea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nia Franklin, a composer, actress and singer who was crowned Miss America in 2019, will be Queen Azalea at this year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival.

Franklin has had her music performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Friction Quartet. She became the Composer in Residence at Festival Napa Valley in 2021, where she was awarded the Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi Prize for Excellence and Innovation in Classical Music.

Franklin recently released her EP, Extended.

This year’s coronation event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

The coronation will be followed by a concert headlined by Girl Named Tom. The group recently was crowned as the winner of Season 21 of The Voice. Bigg B and the East Coast Community Choir will be the opening performers.

Invited Festival Guests include Master Sgt. William F. Borer, Pittsburgh Steelers standout Alex Highsmith, Queen Azalea 2020 Anne Hawthorne, artist Brooke Eagle, Olympic silver medalist Claire Curzan, Miss North Carolina Carli Batson and National Cherry Festival Queen Allie Graziano.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating and $5 for lawn.

