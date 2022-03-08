Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times

Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.(Oldham County Detention Center via WAVE)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week after sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11, according to court documents. The assaults continued over several years.

Court documents say Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone.

His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

The two were arrested in 2019 on human trafficking charges. Monica Bass-Bradley was charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18 and unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 for an illegal sex act.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said.

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
Construction crews found a body inside the wall of a library in California.
Mummified body found inside California convention center
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
Yet another 4-decade inflation high is expected for February
Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Health Minute: Half of US exposed to lead in childhood