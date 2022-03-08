Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders of the Town of Holden Beach voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday evening to implement paid parking in Holden Beach beginning May 1, 2022.

The Town will enter into a two-year service agreement with Otto Connect to administer the app-based parking program which applies to 445 regular size parking spaces and 61 low speed vehicle (like golf carts) spaces.

Parking fees will apply from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until October 31. Usually, the season will begin April 1; however, this year the town is aiming for a soft start to give time to get everything situated.

Parking rates in all designated parking areas will be as follows:

$3 per hour for up to 4 hours

$15 per day for any duration loner than 4 hours

$60 per week for 7 consecutive days

Hourly, daily, weekly, and annual permits will be available at the office of the Town Clerk.

