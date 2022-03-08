Governor tours improvements at Port of Wilmington aimed to ease national supply chain challenges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Supply chain challenges and rising prices have made it hard to buy items ranging from chicken wings to cars and building materials for years now.

Long before the delays and disruptions were making headlines, NC Ports was laying the plans for multimillion dollar investments in the state’s trade.

“We’re living in a time of turmoil, but I’m optimistic about our future,” said Governor Roy Coper.

Governor Cooper met with local leaders Tuesday and toured latest additions to the port that have doubled Wilmington’s shipping container capacity.

“What perfect time; we’re experiencing two years of COVID and the supply chain issues!” said state transportation secretary J. Eric Boyette.

The $26 million South Gate Container Complex opened last month, providing new lanes for truckers, and adding cutting edge technology to check them in and out faster than ever.

The governor saw it all in action — from the eyes of one of the port’s employees on top of a crane towering about 150 feet in the air.

“Going up in the crane, seeing the skill of the operators, seeing the fact that there are good paying jobs that are here,” said Cooper. “One of the things that we wanted to do in North Carolina is to help improve the supply chain. Not only is that good for our economy, it creates jobs, but it also helps equipment and supplies move through the system better and can help lower the cost on working families.”

The benefits to Wilmington are easy to see, but it’s not just about the Port City.

“I wanna make sure that our economy keeps moving, keeps growing and that we can put more money in the pockets of every day North Carolinan hands. And this port helps us do that,” said Cooper.

