First Alert Forecast: soggy week, freezing possible this weekend

By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wiggling front will generate a lengthy period of high rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday. As nuances in the timing and impacts of the showers - and perhaps storms - are bound to develop, keep your WECT Weather App handy. A drought-denting and pollen-cleansing one to three inches remain likely through this active period.

Amid the frontal rain clouds, temperatures are likely to bounce between the 50s, 60s, and 70s but, when the front at last clears Saturday night, readings are likely to plunge toward or below freezing by Sunday morning. So, as you are springing your clocks forward, please be alert for temperatures to significantly fall back!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days at any time with your WECT Weather App.

