First Alert Forecast: soggy week, freezing possible this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wiggling front will generate a lengthy period of high rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday. As nuances in the timing and impacts of the showers - and perhaps storms - are bound to develop, keep your WECT Weather App handy. A drought-denting and pollen-cleansing one to three inches remain likely through this active period.

Cooler and stable breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, but warmer winds are likely to resurge Wednesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center paints a marginal severe risk zone to account for the nonzero chance that showers will go "next level". pic.twitter.com/P150TqK2y0 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 8, 2022

Amid the frontal rain clouds, temperatures are likely to bounce between the 50s, 60s, and 70s but, when the front at last clears Saturday night, readings are likely to plunge toward or below freezing by Sunday morning. So, as you are springing your clocks forward, please be alert for temperatures to significantly fall back!

Are you ready for #DaylightSavingTime in SE NC? This weekend is the big time change. You lose an hour of sleep Saturday night but sunset times will be after 7:15 P.M. starting Sunday. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/dYOmmc9qef — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 8, 2022

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days at any time with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.