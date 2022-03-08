Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: soggy week, colder weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., Mar. 8, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After warm winds whipped across the Cape Fear Region Sunday and Monday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a noticeably cooler Tuesday. Expect temperatures steady in or falling from the 60s under variably or mostly cloudy skies with spotty raindrops and light north or east breezes.

A wiggling front will generate a lengthy period of high rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday. As nuances in the timing and impacts of the showers - and perhaps storms - are bound to develop, keep your WECT Weather App handy. A drought-denting and pollen-cleansing one to four inches remain likely through this active period.

Amid the frontal rainclouds, temperatures are likely to bounce between the 50s, 60s, and 70s but, when the front at last clears Saturday night, readings are likely to plunge toward or below freezing by Sunday morning. So, as you are springing your clocks forward, please be alert for temperatures to significantly fall back!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days at any time with your WECT Weather App.

