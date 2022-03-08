First Alert Forecast: soggy week, colder weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After warm winds whipped across the Cape Fear Region Sunday and Monday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a noticeably cooler Tuesday. Expect temperatures steady in or falling from the 60s under variably or mostly cloudy skies with spotty raindrops and light north or east breezes.

Now into the second week of March: the rainfall deficit at Wilmington is approaching an inch for the month and three inches for the year. Odds are your backyard is in a similar dusty and pollen-y situation. The remedy? Decent rain chances... pic.twitter.com/q58f1ZWuup — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 8, 2022

A wiggling front will generate a lengthy period of high rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday. As nuances in the timing and impacts of the showers - and perhaps storms - are bound to develop, keep your WECT Weather App handy. A drought-denting and pollen-cleansing one to four inches remain likely through this active period.

Cooler and stable breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, but warmer winds are likely to resurge Wednesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center paints a marginal severe risk zone to account for the nonzero chance that showers will go "next level". pic.twitter.com/P150TqK2y0 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 8, 2022

Amid the frontal rainclouds, temperatures are likely to bounce between the 50s, 60s, and 70s but, when the front at last clears Saturday night, readings are likely to plunge toward or below freezing by Sunday morning. So, as you are springing your clocks forward, please be alert for temperatures to significantly fall back!

As discussed in a prior tweet, a front will focus a marginal severe storm risk on the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. As this oscillating front appears likely to make its most energetic pass through the eastern Carolinas early Saturday, plan to stay alert then too. Expect updates. pic.twitter.com/2Vmuzp1GEP — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 8, 2022

