Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Flexible seating, Unifix cubes needed for students at relatively new charter school

Turner needs $328 to purchase flexible seats and Unifix cubes for her classroom.
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the Wilmington School of the Arts first opened its door in 2020, students and staff moved into a temporary building. Now in its second year, the Title I, non-profit, tuition-free school has a new home.

“We recently moved into a new building and had no room to facilitate small groups and one-on-one interventions for our at-risk kiddos,” said Kym Turner on her DonorsChoose web page. “Volunteers in our community came together to turn a storage area into a classroom space for our (Multi-Tiered System of Support) MTSS/Interventions Team.”

Turner is a teacher at the fully arts integrated school. She says her students desperately need flexible seating and she’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Unfortunately, most of our budget was depleted on building materials. We were left to buy most of our materials and resources out of pocket,” Turner said.

Turner needs $328 to purchase flexible seats and Unifix cubes for her classroom. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Turner’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teel, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Wilmington’s oldest bed and breakfast was restored after damage from Hurricane Florence
The Verandas B&B sells for $1.8 million
Holden Beach leaders pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

Planning board approves rezoning request for proposed Malmo Loop Rd development
Brunswick County planning board approves zoning request for large proposed development
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach implements first paid parking program in Brunswick County
High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party
Fans' hopes dashed when Seahawks lose to the Blue Hens in the CAA championship
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking
Parking at Carolina Beach will be free for three months during the winter
The watch party at Walk-Ons in Wilmington was crowded with Seahawks fans Tuesday night.
High-spirited Seahawks fans have hopes dashed at watch party