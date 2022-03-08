COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Flexible seating, Unifix cubes needed for students at relatively new charter school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the Wilmington School of the Arts first opened its door in 2020, students and staff moved into a temporary building. Now in its second year, the Title I, non-profit, tuition-free school has a new home.

“We recently moved into a new building and had no room to facilitate small groups and one-on-one interventions for our at-risk kiddos,” said Kym Turner on her DonorsChoose web page. “Volunteers in our community came together to turn a storage area into a classroom space for our (Multi-Tiered System of Support) MTSS/Interventions Team.”

Turner is a teacher at the fully arts integrated school. She says her students desperately need flexible seating and she’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Unfortunately, most of our budget was depleted on building materials. We were left to buy most of our materials and resources out of pocket,” Turner said.

Turner needs $328 to purchase flexible seats and Unifix cubes for her classroom. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Turner’s project, click here.

