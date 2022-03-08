Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A body found in the Cape Fear River last month has been identified as Willie Jean Teel, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Teel, 68, was reported missing on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 25, members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, who were searching for Teel, found a woman’s body in the Cape Fear River.

On March 4, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh positively identified the body as Teel.

