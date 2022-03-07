Senior Connect
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery

Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs Cemetery, the two men had already died from their gunshot wounds.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were fatally shot at a Brunswick County cemetery Sunday, according to the Northwest Police Department.

“This is where some of the family members come and ride for wheelers on the weekends and visit loved ones at the cemetery,” said Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez. “It’s not a place to meet up for a crime of this nature to happen but sadly it did. My heart goes out to anybody that loses a child.”

Perez says officers received the call to the Crystal Springs Cemetery at 10:42 p.m. The two men had already died from their gunshot wounds. It is believed the shooting happened two hours before the 911 call was made.

The victims have been identified as Desmond Malik Radford, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs.

Perez says that the incident is being investigated as a double homicide and that there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. The SBI is assisting with the investigation.

“The SBI is involved because of manpower and resources,” said Perez. “We have a small police department as most rural towns do but their expertise along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office helps us tremendously.”

