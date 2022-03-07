Senior Connect
Stranger pulls grandma from burning car just before explosion

A California man risked his life to save a complete stranger who was trapped inside of a burning car. (KCRA, ELTON WARD, BELINDA WOLFF-WINN, CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:35 AM EST
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCRA) - A California man risked his life to save a complete stranger who was trapped inside of a burning car.

Kristine Smith says she, her husband and their granddaughter were driving on the freeway Wednesday night when their trip turned tense.

“I just heard the pop underneath, and I figured we had a flat tire,” Smith said.

Elton Ward, right, managed to get Kristine Smith out of her burning car just before an...
Elton Ward, right, managed to get Kristine Smith out of her burning car just before an explosion. Smith was strugging to get out of the car since she just had knee surgery.(Source: KCRA via CNN)

But whatever they hit caused the car to burst into flames. It was a struggle for Smith to get out of the burning vehicle since she just had knee surgery, and her loved ones couldn’t help.

“I wasn’t thinking of anybody stopping in that situation because the fire was so big,” Smith said.

But Elton Ward, who was driving with his daughter, saw the fire and knew he had to pull over.

“And then, I see this car in flames, so I’m like, ‘That’s insane,’” Ward said.

He managed to get Smith out of the burning car just in time.

“Literally in a matter of 30 seconds – boom – first explosion, loud, big, big explosion. Then, when that explosion happened, huge flames come up,” Ward said.

Minutes later, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on scene to put out the fire.

Smith and Ward say they share a strong bond after the rescue and are thankful to have met, despite the circumstances.

“You became my grandson that day,” Smith told Ward at their reunion Saturday.

Ward says even though no one else stopped to help, doing so was the right thing.

“We all got grandmas, grandpas, little nieces, nephews, brothers, whatever. If ya’ll see my people, I want you to try to help my people. So, that’s somebody’s people,” he said.

Smith says she is fully aware of this miracle and beyond thankful to Ward. The two plan to stay in touch.

“Thank the good Lord, he sent me a good Samaritan that stopped for me, so I think that it all comes back. The community needs to have more young people and examples like this,” she said.

Fire officials commended Ward for his swift action, saying had he not stopped, it’s likely someone would have died in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

