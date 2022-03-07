Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Port City Politics Week of Feb. 28: Military jets, voter harassment, WHA, and city-county meeting

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

On the edition, we get updates on frustrations with low-flying military aircraft over Wilmington and the identity of organization that allegedly harassed voters — specifically an elderly black couple — in Brunswick County. Plus, the latest on the Wilmington Housing Authority and the struggle to form a plan to deal with the affordable housing crisis.

First: when the pandemic hit, and commercial air travel dropped off severely, military bases to advantage of empty runways to ramp up training flights. On top of that, a ‘hot refueling’ contract allowed military aircraft to gas up without taxiing off the tarmac. All this meant a lot of military aircraft, flying relatively low, over residential areas. This led to frustrated residents — who some tried to paint as unpatriotic — and political wrangling over what to do. Now, there seems to be at least a basic compromise agreement in place.

Then, a follow-up on last episode’s look at some strange and apparently unauthorized ‘canvassing’ by a rogue group of Republicans. After WECT reported on the Black couple who felt harassed by this group, the local Democratic party condemned them — and the local and state GOP renounced them.

Plus, the latest on the troubled Wilmington Housing Authority, whose mishandling of a burgeoning mold crisis has now left 150 families — with over 300 children — displaced from their homes. We look at the latest on the crisis, plus the audit history that shows a history of management failures.

And finally a few notes on the joint meeting between the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County — which saw the death of the $50 million housing bond, the unanimous approval (by county commissioners, at least) of a replacement $15 million plan.

Links:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teel, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
Body found in Cape Fear River identified as missing woman
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery
Wilmington’s oldest bed and breakfast was restored after damage from Hurricane Florence
The Verandas B&B sells for $1.8 million
Holden Beach leaders pass paid parking ordinance
Holden Beach commissioners pass paid parking ordinance
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court makes final ruling on N.C. district maps for voting
US Supreme Court declines to block new NC congressional voting maps
This ongoing legal battle has majorly delayed state candidate filing and the primaries that...
U.S. Supreme Court makes final ruling on N.C. district maps for voting
US Supreme Court rejects proposal to block new NC congressional voting map
US Supreme Court rejects proposal to block new NC congressional voting map
Federal Judge shuts down effort to keep Madison Cawthorn off the ballots
Federal Judge shuts down effort to keep Madison Cawthorn off the ballots